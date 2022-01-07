First look at new Korean zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Streaming giant Netflix on Friday released a teaser trailer that gave a glimpse of the new Korean series “All of Us Are Dead.”

The teaser trailer that encapsulates the suspense that ensues over the zombie outbreak vividly outlines the mayhem that strikes Hyosan High School after a mysterious zombie virus originates.

“The zombie horde grows quickly and spreads across classrooms, the cafeteria, and the schoolyard, reaching every corner of the school,” the synopsis read.

Cheong-san and his friends found themselves completely trapped and desperately seek rescue but not a single person believes that the zombie outbreak is real

The students see that help is not coming while all the connection also got lost. They later realize that “we’re the only people that can save ourselves”, and decide to fight against the zombies in ways that they can.

The goal is to find their way out of the school while making sure every single person stays alive. Having lost their friends, teachers, and safe haven overnight, would these kids be able to counter the zombies that were once their friends and escape the school safely?

“All of Us Are Dead” directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-Su and written by Chun Sung-Il is based on Naver webtoon of the same title. The webtoon was created by Joo-Dong-geun.

The series, produced by Film Monster by JTBC Studios and KIMJONGHAK PRODUCTION, stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee You-Mi, Lim Jae-hyeok, et al.

Here are some stills from the thrilling zombie series:

“All of Us Are Dead” will premiere on Netflix on January 28. —Rosette Adel