Gumaca diocese releases dates of Bishop-elect Cañete’s ordination, installation

The Diocese of Gumaca announced two significant upcoming events: the episcopal ordination and canonical possession of their new bishop.

In a circular, the diocese said Bishop-elect Euginius “Eugene” Cañete, a priest of the Missionaries of Jesus (MJ), will be ordained to the episcopate at the Antipolo Cathedral on Dec. 28, 2024.

Cañete, 58, will formally assume his new role as the fourth bishop of Gumaca on January 4, 2025.

He will be installed in a solemn ceremony in Gumaca’s Cathedral of San Diego de Alcala.

Pope Francis on Sept. 30 appointed Cañete as the fourth bishop of Gumaca, which covers the eastern part of Quezon province.

The ecclesiastical territory has been without a shepherd since the sudden death of Bishop Victor Ocampo in March 2023.

During the “sede vacante” period, the diocese was overseen by vicar general Fr. Ramon Uriarte, who served as diocesan administrator.

“Let us continue to include in our prayers Bishop Eugene, our fourth servant and shepherd,” Fr. Uriarte said.

The Diocese of Gumaca has nearly one million Catholics spread across 29 parishes and four mission stations.