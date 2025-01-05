Newly installed Gumaca bishop calls for courage in discipleship

Gumaca’s new Catholic leader formally assumed his role on Saturday, calling for “courage” in being true disciples of Jesus.

Addressing the clergy, consecrated persons and laypeople of the diocese for the first time, Bishop Eugenius Cañete urged them to embrace their mission wholeheartedly.

“We go and make disciples. It’s a call for each and everyone of us,” Cañete said.

He also emphasized the importance of living out the name of Jesus and being witnesses to His teachings.

“If we bear the name of Jesus, we really have to witness to Jesus, especially here in our diocese, where the challenge for all of us is how we can share Christ with the poor, the oppressed, and the needy,” he added.

Cañete, 58, was installed the fourth bishop of the Gumaca diocese by papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown and Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa during a Mass at the San Diego de Alcala Cathedral.

The diocese, which covers the eastern Quezon province, has been vacant for nearly two years since the death of Bishop Victor Ocampo in March 2023.

During the “sede vacante” period, Gumaca was overseen by Fr. Ramon Uriarte as diocesan administrator.

The historic event was witnessed by 15 other bishops including Cardinal Jose Advincula, who served as the homilist, and retired Bishop Emilio Marquez of Lucena, who was the first bishop of Gumaca.

Pope Francis appointed Cañete as bishop of Gumaca on Sept. 30, 2024. He was ordained to the episcopate at the Antipolo Cathedral on Dec. 28, 2024.