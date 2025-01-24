‘Huwag tsismoso’: Truck driver fined for using phone to record accident he saw

A truck driver was reportedly flagged for using his mobile phone to record an accident he witnessed along EDSA, involving two motorcycle riders.

Facebook page “Gadget Addict” reported that a truck driver was fined P5,000 for violating Republic Act 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act by using a gadget while behind the wheel.

The page said that the truck driver slowed down, took out his phone, and began recording a video of an accident involving two motorcycle riders along EDSA on Tuesday, January 21.

His actions reportedly worsened the traffic, which was already disrupted due to the accident.

The page added that it also increased the risk of collisions, as vehicles had to merge into other lanes to avoid the blocked lane.

Enforcers from the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) issued the penalty to the truck driver.

They also administered first aid to the injured riders until ambulances arrived at the scene.

The truck driver’s apprehension sparked reactions from Filipinos, with some claiming he recorded the accident “for content.”

“Pang content daw [niya] ‘yan,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Driver na, camera man pa, at gusto pa yatang maging vlogger ni kuya driver,” another online user commented.

“Content ba, kuys? ‘Yan, ikaw tuloy naging content! Tsk!” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Huwag sanang gawin ulit. Lesson learned: huwag tsismoso,” another online user wrote.

The Anti-Distracted Driving Act prohibits drivers from using gadgets while driving, although they are allowed to make and receive calls if the device has a hands-free function.

The law also applies to vehicles that are momentarily stopped at traffic lights or intersections.

It was enacted to safeguard Filipinos “from the ruinous and extremely injurious effects of vehicular accidents.”