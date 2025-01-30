Tricia Robredo shares reminder for recreational runners after health suffers

The second daughter of former Vice President Leni Robredo has a reminder for fellow recreational runners after suffering from bone stress injuries due to her running pursuits.

Physician and recreational runner Tricia Robredo shared that she has temporarily paused her running routine to focus on her health after medical exams revealed “Grade 3 bone stress injuries” in her legs and “low bone density” for her age.

She also said that some tests “flagged other derangements.”

“I was both amused and horrified to learn I ran a marathon in that state, but mostly grateful it wasn’t worse,” Tricia wrote on Instagram on Thursday, January 30.

She said that she underwent the tests after running her first-ever marathon in New York City last November, a challenging feat even made harder by an injury that had led to advice to stop training.

Nevertheless, Tricia finished strong in the race and achieved her dream of running in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, Tricia shared that she was advised by her orthopedic doctor “to be a bit more patient” before returning to her pursuit, given her other health issues and her tendency to overexercise, overtrain, underfuel and underecover last year.

“I genuinely tried to prevent this and thought I was doing things right. I followed the plan, but my obsession with PRs [personal records] blurred the line between discipline and going overboard,” Tricia admitted.

“I ate more, but recurring restrictive habits tricked me into thinking it was enough. I slept more, but training cycles always overlapped with stressful periods, affecting recovery and wearing my body down further. Eventually, it gave out,” she added.

“There were warning signs I wish I hadn’t ignored [or] missed because being sidelined this long sucks. An outlet would’ve been helpful, esp [especially] during these crazy times, but stepping back made me realize how toxic it had all become,” the physician said.

“It’s common for injured athletes to say they’ll come back stronger. I just want to come back… more balanced and reasonable, lol, so I can keep running til I’m old [and] gray!” Tricia continued.

She ended her post with a message for her fellow recreational runners with “similar tendencies.”

“Goals are great until they’re not. Chill out, it shouldn’t be that serious,” Tricia said with a head-shaking emoji.

Tricia received support from Instagram users and other personalities who wished for her recovery following her health update.

“Health is wealth! Without it, [there’s] nothing much left to do, attend to or accomplish, aside from, as you put it, ‘coming back’. Prayers for complete healing, Doc. Get well soonest,” former senator Kiko Pangilinan commented.

“Slide #4. I super feel you. And I had the same prayer before when I was injured — I don’t even [want] to come back for races. I just want to come back. Period. Run and listen to audio content, LOL. Praying for your healing!” former actress and running enthusiast Rica Peralejo wrote.

“Come back stronger, boss! Get well soon,” another Instagram user commented.

Tricia is known to engage in running as a recreational activity.

Apart from New York, she also participated in a marathon in Boston in April 2024 where she was accompanied by Maricel and Hannah Pangilinan.