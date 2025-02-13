Manila archbishop urges faithful to be faces of hope for the sick

On World Day of the Sick, Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila urged the faithful to be signs of hope for those suffering from illness, particularly those in pain and in critical condition.

He said this year’s commemoration carries a special significance in the Jubilee Year of Hope, especially for those facing health challenges.

“Those who are sick hold on to the hope of healing, of being restored to health, so that they may return to their normal lives,” Advincula said in his homily during Mass at the Manila Cathedral.

“In each day of their struggle, they long for the fullness of life, not just for themselves but for their loved ones as well,” he said.

During the Mass, Advincula also administered the sacrament of the anointing of the sick and infirm.

Instituted by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1992, the World Day of the Sick is observed annually on the liturgical Memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes, a powerful intercessor for the sick.

The day invites the faithful to reflect on the Church’s teachings about sickness and caring for the sick, as well as to recognize the work of healthcare workers, hospital chaplains, and others who care for the ill.

The cardinal also highlighted the Marian aspect of the commemoration, urging the faithful to draw inspiration from the example of the Blessed Mother.

“We need to resemble her in being instruments of hope,” Advincula said.

“Carrying in our hearts the prayers and petitions of our sick brothers and sisters, let us seek the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes to bring us close to the God of life.”

“Let us not lose heart in faith and trust, and let us work together to be a face of hope to one another,” he added.