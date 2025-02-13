Chiefs’ Kelce to contemplate future after Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will take time before deciding whether to end his glittering NFL career after enduring a heart-breaking Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he said on Wednesday.

Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends to play in the NFL, discussed the topic of retirement while speaking on the “New Heights” podcast he co-hosts with older brother Jason — a former Eagles lineman who retired last year.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions,” Kelce said.

“Right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’ a lot that goes into this thing.”

The Chiefs, seeking an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship this year, suffered a lop-sided 40-22 defeat on the NFL’s grandest stage. Kelce was limited to four catches for 39 yards.

The 35-year-old Kelce, who is dating pop mega-star Taylor Swift, has now made five Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs in six NFL seasons and the three-times champion acknowledged the physical toll that takes.

“That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body, and it’s a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand and every challenge that you set up for yourself,” Kelce said.

“And that process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time. And right now, it’s one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year.”

While still dominant on the field, Kelce is coming off a down year by his standards considering in the 2024 campaign he posted both his lowest yardage total and fewest touchdown catches since his rookie season in 2013.

Kelce said he needs to be all-in if he does decide to return to the field for the 2025 season.

“I owe it to my teammates that, if I do come back, it’s going that to be something that it’s a whole-hearted decision. Not half-assing it and I’m fully here for them,” said Kelce.

“I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human and as a person to take on all of that responsibility.”

— Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ed Osmond