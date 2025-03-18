‘Real legend’: Tributes, calls for justice pour in for stand-up comedian Gold Dagal after his death

Tributes and calls for justice poured in for stand-up comedian Gold Dagal, known for his socially relevant commentaries and advocacy for human rights, following his untimely demise.

Reports said the personality was shot dead in Pampanga on Saturday, March 15.

Dagal was known for his jokes about the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) and his social commentaries on human rights and the abuse of authority.

The comedian was reportedly met with death threats after making jokes about the INC, according to some social media users.

Authorities have yet to release further details about Dagal’s death.

The comedian’s passing prompted tributes from family members, friends and supporters in the industry.

Dagal’s mother, Jocelyn Cruz, believed that a “hired killer” was responsible for her son’s death, suggesting that the comedian may have “offended” some people

“Why [had] this happened? I know those he offended with his jokes during one of his stints in his stand-up comedy shows, had planned to end his life like how they constantly threatened,” she wrote on Facebook on Monday, March 17.

“They are a bunch of cowards who cannot defend themselves and their faith which was put in question [through] his dark humor.

His jokes involved making light of subjects that are generally considered serious, taboo, or distressing, which served various psychological and social functions,” Cruz added.

“He got the ire of these ‘unthinkers’ with one of his private performances. It was supposed to be for matured and smart audiences who paid to be entertained,” she continued.

Cruz said that she has “always reminded” Dagal about how dark humor can alienate or offend some people.

“Such a short life but made meaningful because it was lived selflessly. He was consistent with his care and love for me and his three sisters. He was always the respectful and considerate child. He was always honest and funny — my parents’ first grandchild, everyone’s kuya, my favorite human being,” she wrote.

“I will miss you, my anak. Rest in peace now with Papa. I will see you again, my baby boy,” the matriarch added.

Leland Lim, another stand-up comedian, described his fellow comic as a “soft boy.”

“He cared a lot about his friends, minsan sobra-sobra pa nga na kahit ako, naiinis na. He loved his craft, but he loved the people more, and that’s so rare, lalo na sa industriyang ‘to na sobrang competitive ng mga tao,” he wrote.

“Si Gold lang yata ‘yung tanggap ng lahat ng grupo sa comedy, wala nang iba. Ganon siya kagaling at ganon siya kamahal ng lahat dito. Ito ‘yung patunay na hindi siya masamang tao. Nakakainis na kailangan pang patunayan ‘yun, pero parang kailangan kasi hindi niyo naman siya nakasama ng matagal,” Lim added.

“Ang daming nagpapaka-Gold ngayon sa stand-up dahil sa kanya. Sobrang dami, trust me, may listahan ako. You can’t fake influence, and that’s why he’s a real legend. Gold, Mapanganib ka sa entablado pero Mapagmahal ka pagbaba mo,” he concluded.

Lim also ended his post with the hashtag “#JusticeForGoldDagal.”

The same hashtag was used by fellow stand-up comedian Jose Michael Asoy who described Dagal as a “fearless storyteller, a sharp observer, and an artist with thought-provoking expression of his craft.”

“His passing is not just a loss for those who knew him, but for the very spirit of comedy. The art of speaking truth, of challenging norms, of making us laugh while making us listen,” Asoy said.

“Stand-up has always been a space for freedom of thought and fearless expression. As a fellow stand-up comedian, I can’t help but ask myself: How free are we to speak? How safe are we to joke? How can this be addressed as a serious concern, and never just a laughing matter?” he wrote.

Asoy urged Filipinos to remember Dagal “for the courage it takes to stand under a spotlight and to speak your truth.”

“Let’s honor his legacy by protecting the spaces where comedians, artists, and thinkers can express themselves without fear. Rest in laughter, brother. You will be missed. #JusticeforGoldDagal,” he said.

Project Jade, a non-profit organization supporting farmers and animals, heralded Dagal as “one of the few people who stood up against human rights violations and indoctrination.”

“Hustisya para sa’yo, Gold. Salamat sa suporta mo sa Project Jade. Pahinga ka na,” the org said.

The Brick Wall Comedy Club also used the hashtag in its tribute post for the comedian.

“‘Mapanganib’, ‘Tasteless’, ‘Makamundo’ – merely titles of his comedy specials, masking the truly golden character of the man behind the dark humor. #JusticeForGoldDagal,” it said.

Comedy Manila also said it is “sending help and assistance to the show organizers while waiting for their official statement” as of Monday.

“We stand in solidarity with all those seeking justice for Gold Dagal,” it said on a social media post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gold’s family during this difficult time,” Comedy Manila added.

The Philippine Pastafarian Church likewise mourned Dagal’s demise, calling it a “tragic and senseless loss.”

It also described the comedian as “a man whose only mission was to enlighten minds and open hearts through humor.”

“He lived boldly, spoke fearlessly, and challenged the world with wit and wisdom,” the church said.

“We condemn this act of violence against a man who wielded only words, never weapons. Though his voice has been silenced, his message endures, and his legacy will not be forgotten. We take pride in the life he lived, the courage he showed, and the truth he shared,” it added.

“May the Flying Spaghetti Monster console his spirit, his loved ones and help us continue his works through and through.

#JusticeforGoldDagal,” the church concluded.

Dagal was also known as the organizer of the Comedy Roast Battle tournaments, where local stand-up comics compete to determine who is the “Insulter Supreme.”