LVMH brand Loewe names two creative directors to replace Anderson

— LVMH LVMH.PA label Loewe said on Monday that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the co-founders behind the New York fashion label Proenza Schouler, were appointed as the creative directors of the Spanish luxury house, effective April 7.

They will replace creative director Jonathan Anderson who recently left Loewe after 11 years in the role.

“Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will have the entire creative responsibility of all Loewe collections across womenswear, menswear, leather goods and accessories,” the statement said.

After first meeting at the Parsons School of Design, McCollough and Hernandez founded Proenza Schouler two decades ago.

—Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Louise Heavens