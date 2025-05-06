‘Nabawasan ang kalat’: Content creator spotlights Philippine shop’s recycling program

Entrepreneur and social media personality Maine Ybiernas is inviting those who are planning to declutter to bring their items to a specialty shop.

The content creator on Friday, May 3, shared that she discovered Papemelroti is accepting certain items for recyclable purposes.

“I just learned today that I can donate my pile of paperbags to Papemelroti! So I went to the nearest one in Ali Mall! Galing! Nabawasan ang kalat!” she wrote on the Threads platform.

Maine also responded to questions from online users, including one who asked if the shop only accepts specific types of paper bags for decluttering.

“I gave every paper bag I have, regardless of color,” the online personality responded.

Maine also told another online user that the public can bring “any kind” of paper bag for decluttering.

She also addressed another question, saying it is best to check directly with each branch to see if they accept the same items.

“Sabi nila,” the influencer responded with a smiling emoticon.

Another online user said that Papemelroti also “accepts empty wine bottles.”

Others said that Common Room, a similar shop, also accepts used paper bags for recycling purposes, as well as bubble wrap and “plastic packs from Lazada and Shopee.”

Papemelroti carries a wide variety of gifts and decorative accessories using eco-friendly materials. Its products range from notebooks to cards to quirky home decor pieces.

SM Supermalls also runs a similar recycling initiative, allowing Filipinos to drop off items such as plastic, paper, PET bottles, glass, metal tins, aluminum, and even old cookware and kitchenware at participating branches.

Filipinos can view its website for more details about its recycling program.