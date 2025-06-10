Rose, woman from Makati sewer, confesses drug use while selling item to Boss Toyo

Trigger Warning: Contains mention of self-harm, illegal drug use

Rosemarie “Rose” Peligirino admitted to using illegal drugs when she visited “Pinoy Pawnstars” vlogger Boss Toyo to sell the cutter blade she had famously retrieved from a Makati drainage.

Rose was featured in the 515th episode of the content creator’s series, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 4.

She was seen selling her cutter blade to the internet personality known for purchasing collectibles, memorabilia and items from celebrities and notable figures.

Rose captured Filipinos’ attention when photos of her crawling out of a storm drain at the corner of V.A. Rufino and Adelantado Streets in Makati City went viral.

She said she went down to retrieve her cutter blade after it slipped from her fingers while she was also holding a plastic bag.

When asked what she used the item for, Rose said she used it for cutting cartons.

“Nangangalakal po kasi ako,” she told Boss Toyo and his wife Mary Jhoy.

Rose was able to sell her cutter blade to the vlogger for P5,000.

But Boss Toyo later noticed cuts on her wrists when he stood up, joking that she might be using the blade to harm herself.

Rose immediately denied it.

“Matanong ko lang, nagbibisyo ka?” Boss Toyo asked.

“Nagbibisyo naman po pero hindi naman po ano… hindi naman po araw-araw eh,” Rose replied.

“Nung nag-aano po ako, noong naghihiwa, hindi pa po ako gumagamit niyan,” she clarified.

Boss Toyo advised Rose to change for the better, warning that the benefits she has received from the government would go to waste..

“Mauubos ‘yon,” he said.

The vlogger later said he would give Rose P10,000 but told her that her vices wouldn’t get her anywhere.

Jerome, Rose’s partner, assured Boss Toyo that they were being monitored following the aid.

“Pilitin mo na lang magbago, kasi mas may mararating ka,” the vlogger said.

It was previously reported that Rose received P80,000 in tranches from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to assist her after they learned of her situation.

The agency said that the social workers who had previously interviewed Rose were informed of her occasional drug use.

“Our social workers for Pag-abot program knew of Rose’s occasional use of illegal substance and as part of the conditions, she will undergo rehabilitation” Director Marlyn Moral of the DSWD’s Pag-abot program said on Monday, June 9.

“Our social workers, in partnership with other duty bearers handling the case management, will see to it that there will be positive change in the lives of Rose and her partner so that they become productive members of the community, ready for reintegration after the necessary interventions,” she added.