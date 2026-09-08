Motorcycles become more than transportation for riders seeking self-expression

Motorcycles are increasingly being viewed by young riders as more than a means of transportation, with personal identity and self-expression becoming part of what they look for in a ride.

This changing preference is reflected in the latest variant of the Click125 series, the Click125 Street, which features a redesigned appearance and riding position aimed at riders who want their motorcycles to reflect their lifestyle.

Hikaru Yokomura, the large project leader of Honda R&D Southeast Asia, said riders nowadays look for motorcycles not only as a means for transportation but also for their representation.

“Today’s riders are looking for more than transportation. They are looking for a way to express themselves. Many young riders want a motorcycle that reflects their lifestyle,” he said during the launch of the new model on August 27.

“They want a motorcycle that not only takes them where they need to go but also represents who they are. That is exactly why we created a new side of Click 125,” he added.

The emphasis on self-expression is also reflected in the model’s design. According to Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) president Takeshi Kobayashi, the new model was made for riders who want to express themselves.

“This new variant is designed for customers who seek unique self-expression, premium styling, and more standard presence on the road,” he said.

The model features new naked handlebars that are 70 millimeters wider and 40 millimeters higher than those of the existing model. Yokomura said the upright position of the handlebars was inspired by a sports motorcycle.

He added that the position provided riders a comfortable ride.

The Click125 Street also comes with a full digital meter panel and an all-LED lighting system. It is powered by a 125cc engine equipped with a liquid-cooled system, enhanced smart power, and programmed fuel injection.

Other features include wide tubeless tires, a wavy disc brake, a built-in USB-C charger, a combined braking system (CBS) and an idling stop system (ISS), which helps in saving fuel.

The model also has a smart key system and an 18-liter luggage box.

It is available in Matte Cyber Grape Metallic and Pearl Arctic White and can be purchased at Honda 3S Shops and authorized dealers nationwide.