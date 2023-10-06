Honda Philippines unveils limited edition offerings for 50th anniversary

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) in late September celebrated 50 years as the top motorcycle manufacturer in the country.

During the anniversary celebration, it unveiled limited edition offerings including the All-New BeAT with modern style elements, unrivaled performance and advanced features.

It is available in three variants, the Playful, Premium and the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition, differentiated by stunning colors and stand-out design elements.

Honda also introduced the CLICK125 50th Anniversary Limited Edition that features the signature Honda Tri-color accents highlighted by brand new decals and more refined front and body details.

The special edition particularly features Pearl Arctic White color, Sports-Style muffler, and Matte Grizzly Brown color cast wheels and its 18-liter luggage box delivers loads of practicality for any lifestyle.