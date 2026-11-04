Pope’s prayer network names new Philippine director

MANILA — A new national director has been appointed for the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network in the Philippines.

The appointment of Fr. Marlito Ocon was announced Tuesday, following his selection by the network’s international director, Father Cristóbal Fones, SJ.

“We welcome him and pray together for his mission,” the network said.

Ocon succeeds Father Victor de Jesús, SJ, who had served as national director since 2020.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network is a pontifical foundation best known for its “Pray with the Pope” campaign, through which the Holy Father shares his monthly prayer intention in a video message.

Founded in 1844 as the Apostleship of Prayer, the network was renamed the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network and formally established as a Vatican foundation in 2020.

It promotes the mission of Christ through prayer and compassion for the world, bringing together Catholics across cultures and continents.