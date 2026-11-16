12th UST National Campus Journalism Awards opens entries

College and university student publications nationwide are invited to participate in the 12th UST National Campus Journalism Awards (UNCJA), which recognizes outstanding work in campus journalism.

The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is accepting entries in three categories: In-depth Report, Editorial and Feature. Both print and online publications may join the competition.



Entries must have been published between Jan. 1 and Nov. 21, 2026. Winners in each category will receive P15,000 in cash, a trophy and a certificate.

Interested publications may access the registration form and competition guidelines through the QR code in The Varsitarian’s announcement or at https://bit.ly/the12thUNCJA. The deadline for submission is on Saturday, November.