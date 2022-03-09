‘Dumb Ways to Vote’: Old parody video about Philippine elections

A Reddit user shared an old animated video about the Philippine elections months before Filipinos determine their fate by voting for their next set of leaders in the 2022 national and local polls.

The video is a parody of Metro Trains’ railway safety campaign video “Dumb Ways to Die” in Australia.

The Filipino parody is called “Dumb Ways to Vote.”

It was produced by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) Philippines shortly after the 2013 midterm elections.

The video was re-uploaded on FNF Philippines’ Facebook page in 2016. At that time, it was intended for the national and local elections.

“Eto na ang election jingle ng bayan! Warning: nakaka-LSS pero talaga namang kailangan mong i-memorize ‘yan! On May 9, please make a wise choice that would bring out the best in you and that of the Philippines,” it said on its post before.

“Missing some characters? It’s because this video was produced shortly after the 2013 elections, but remains relevant today,” FNF Philippines added.

“Dumb Ways To Vote’ encourages people to vote intelligently, or at least to think twice before they vote,” then-FNF Philippines country director Jules Maaten was quoted before.

“Being famous as an actor or a sportsman does not automatically qualify you for public office. At the end of the day, it is the voters who decide whether their elected officials have integrity, or not,” he added.