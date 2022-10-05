Philippines inflation quickens to 6.9% in September

Philippine annual inflation quickened to 6.9% in September from 6.3% in August, reflecting higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

September inflation, the fastest since October 2018, exceeded the 6.7% forecast in a Reuters poll. It brought the average rate in the nine months to September to 5.1%, well outside the central bank’s 2% to 4% comfort range.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, eased to 4.5% in September from 4.6% in August.

The Philippine central bank, aiming to return inflation to its target, has raised interest rates by 225 basis points so far this year, bringing the benchmark rate PHCBIR=ECI to 4.25%.

