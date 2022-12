The Philippine government posted a 123.9 billion pesos ($2.25 billion) budget deficit in November, its finance secretary said on Wednesday.

That brought the government’s year-to-date budget deficit to 1.23 trillion pesos, narrower than the 1.33 trillion pesos a year ago, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in a phone message.

($1 = 55.1500 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor