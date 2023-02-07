Philippines’ finmin: Govt to step up efforts to curb inflation

Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Tuesday the government would intensify efforts to bring inflation within its assumption of 2.5% to 4.5 % for 2023, even as he expects the headline figure to decelerate.

Inflation in January blew past expectations to touch a fresh 14-year high on surging food prices, raising the chance of the central bank delivering a bigger interest rate hike to tame prices when it meets this month.

