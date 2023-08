Cash remittances sent home by overseas Filipinos in June rose 2.1% from a year earlier to $2.81 billion, the Philippine central bank said on Tuesday.

Cash remittances sent through banks in the first half of the year totaled $15.79 billion, up by 2.9% versus the same period last year, it said in a statement.

