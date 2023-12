Citicore Renewable Energy Corp, one of the Philippines‘ biggest solar power producers, on Monday said it has filed for an initial public offering.

Citicore plans to sell up to 3.335 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at up to 3.88 pesos ($0.07) per share, to finance capital expenditures.

($1 = 55.80 Philippine pesos)

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales