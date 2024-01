The Philippines‘ overall balance of payments (BOP) position hit a surplus of $642 million in December from a deficit of $216 million in November, the central bank said on Friday.

Cumulative BOP level for 2023 was at a $3.7 billion surplus. The Philippine central bank had a $1.1 billion surplus forecast for 2023 or 0.2% of the economic output, and a $400 million surplus forecast for 2024.

