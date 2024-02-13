Philippine monetary authorities’ meeting moved to Feb. 14, rates announcement still Feb. 15

The Philippines monetary authorities’ meeting was moved to Wednesday, Feb. 14 instead of the previously scheduled Thursday, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said.

The reason for holding the meeting earlier was because some participants would be attending a wedding, he told reporters. A press conference to announce the central bank’s decision on the benchmark rate will push through as scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 15, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty