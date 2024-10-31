Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar dip slightly among flat Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.480
|153.41
|-0.05
|Sing dlr
|1.323
|1.3221
|-0.07
|Korean won
|1379.900
|1379.8
|-0.01
|Baht
|33.770
|33.76
|-0.03
|Peso
|58.240
|58.236
|-0.01
|Rupiah
|15705.000
|15690
|-0.10
|Rupee
|84.078
|84.0775
|+0.00
|Yuan
|7.122
|7.115
|-0.10
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.480
|141.060
|-8.09
|Sing dlr
|1.323
|1.319
|-0.29
|Taiwan dlr
|32.031
|30.735
|-4.05
|Korean won
|1379.900
|1288.000
|-6.66
|Baht
|33.770
|34.165
|+1.17
|Peso
|58.240
|55.388
|-4.90
|Rupiah
|15705.000
|15395.000
|-1.97
|Rupee
|84.078
|83.208
|-1.03
|Ringgit
|4.375
|4.590
|+4.91
|Yuan
|7.122
|7.098
|-0.34
