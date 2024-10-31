Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar dip slightly among flat Asian FX

October 31, 2024 - 3:45 PM
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen153.480153.41-0.05
Sing dlr1.3231.3221-0.07
Korean won1379.9001379.8-0.01
Baht33.77033.76-0.03
Peso58.24058.236-0.01
Rupiah15705.00015690-0.10
Rupee84.07884.0775+0.00
Yuan7.1227.115-0.10
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen153.480141.060-8.09
Sing dlr1.3231.319-0.29
Taiwan dlr32.03130.735-4.05
Korean won1379.9001288.000-6.66
Baht33.77034.165+1.17
Peso58.24055.388-4.90
Rupiah15705.00015395.000-1.97
Rupee84.07883.208-1.03
Ringgit4.3754.590+4.91
Yuan7.1227.098-0.34

—Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru

