Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar dip slightly among flat Asian FX

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 153.480 153.41 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3221 -0.07 Korean won 1379.900 1379.8 -0.01 Baht 33.770 33.76 -0.03 Peso 58.240 58.236 -0.01 Rupiah 15705.000 15690 -0.10 Rupee 84.078 84.0775 +0.00 Yuan 7.122 7.115 -0.10 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 153.480 141.060 -8.09 Sing dlr 1.323 1.319 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 32.031 30.735 -4.05 Korean won 1379.900 1288.000 -6.66 Baht 33.770 34.165 +1.17 Peso 58.240 55.388 -4.90 Rupiah 15705.000 15395.000 -1.97 Rupee 84.078 83.208 -1.03 Ringgit 4.375 4.590 +4.91 Yuan 7.122 7.098 -0.34

—Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru