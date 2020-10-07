Virtual house tour: Celebrities offer inside look at their private sanctuaries during lockdown

As Filipinos spend majority of the year in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, local celebrities are giving the public a peek of their own sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the hectic showbiz world.

Here are some of the stars who have offered virtual tours of their own spaces during lockdown:

Erich Gonzales

The 30-year-old Kapamilya actress said her house is a “reflection” of her personality—simple and minimalist.

A small glimpse of the exterior of her residence offers a preview of the theme of her living room, which is decorated in muted colors of white and cream.

Gonzales also appears to be a “plantita” since most of her rooms, such as the powder room and dining area, showcase different types of plants and flowers.

Dominic Ochoa

The 46-year-old actor’s residence gives off Mediterranean vibes with its white walls, blue double doors and patterned tiles.

His living room and dining area exude warmth with combinations of furniture and home accessories in earthy colors like beige and brown with dark accents.

Derek Ramsay

The 43-year-old Kapuso talent offered a comprehensive tour of his new home he hopes to share with his partner, Andrea Torres, once they’re married and with his parents.

The two-part tour was posted on the couple’s new YouTube channel.

Ramsay’s home is decked with pieces of old masters and up-and-coming Filipino artists and designer furniture.

Bea Alonzo

The mestiza star’s own sanctuary has a chandelier which she had painted black to make it appear less daunting and give off a “Philippe Starck look.”

Alonzo also has her own office in the house, which she admits could be the “least used room” since she doesn’t really work in its vicinity. To give it life, she sometimes uses it as a “glam room.”

Vhong Navarro

Unlike most people, the actor-comedian started his house tour video series with his walk-in closet which features a huge shoe collection, most of them in boxes.

Others are stored in a staircase that doubles as a shoe cabinet, where some of his customized shoes are safely tucked away.

Maris Racal

The former “PBB” housemate-turned-favorite Twitter “kanal girl” showed off her recently-renovated home starting with a peek of her entryway which features accessories with yellow gold accents.

Racal also appeared to be fond of art as she has lots of framed pieces on her wall which is a mixture of photos, digital prints and a painting.

Gabbi Garcia

The 21-years-old Kapuso artist shared her sanctuary which features a clean yet chic foyer painted in white with gold accents.

An eye-catching bouquet of artificial flowers completes the look of their house which she says has a “tropical glam” theme.