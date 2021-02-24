Angel Locsin showered by support after opening up on anxiety, depression experience

Support poured in for actress Angel Locsin after she revealed that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in the past.

In her ABS-CBN show “Iba ‘Yan,” Locsin went to Baguio City and met with Ricky Ducas Jr., the founder of the Anxiety and Depression Support Group-Baguio City for its February 21 episode.

The organization enables people, especially the youth, to have access to professional help for their mental health concerns.

Ducas said that he admired the actress. He cited that Locsin is idolized by many for being the “epitome for women, strong women.”

Locsin responded that despite what others see of her, she is not without her own challenges.

“‘Yun ‘yung image ko talaga sa mga tao, ‘di ba, ‘yung strong. Makakatulong ba if sabihin ko na na-diagnose din ako ng depression and anxiety?” she said.

“Yeah, pero strong woman ako, hanggang ngayon strong woman ako. I have that condition and hindi siguro alam ng tao kasi wala naman nagtatanong. Pero na-diagnose din ako nu’n, pero I’m strong. So don’t worry, kung feeling mo ay alone ka sa nararamdaman mo, marami tayo,” Locsin added.

The actress said that one has to face the problem head-on.

She also said that one does not have to think of oneself as being a burden to others and that it is important to take care of oneself.

Her revelation prompted Filipinos on social media to express their support for Locsin as they claimed of experiencing what the actress has felt before.

“I feel you po Ms. Angel,” a Facebook user wrote in response to her remarks with a raised arm and folding hands emojis.

“Pinagdadaanan ko rin ‘yan Angel, kailangan natin labanan para maging strong sa awa ng panginoon Jesus, kayang-kaya natin ‘yan, God is good all the time!” another online user wrote with a a heart and folding hands emojis.

“I feel you, Ms. Angel. I’m fighting with anxiety and depression pero strong woman tayo,” a different Filipino commented with a series of heart emojis.

Earlier this month, a Church official sought stronger action on a looming mental health “pandemic” as the coronavirus disease continues to isolate people and upend their lives.

“Mental health issues and problems would be another pandemic if we’ll not be together in helping our brothers and sisters,” Camillian Father Dan Cancino, executive secretary of the bishops’ Episcopal Commission on Health Care, said before.