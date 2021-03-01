Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Movies
Best Drama
- “Nomadland”
Best Comedy or musical
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best actor, Drama
- Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best actress, Drama
- Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best actor, Comedy or musical
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best actress, Comedy or musical
- Rosamund Pike – “I Care a Lot”
Best director
- Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
Best supporting actor
- Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best supporting actress
- Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”
Best animated film
- “Soul”
Best foreign language film
- “Minari” (USA)
Telebision
Best TV drama series
- “The Crown”
Best TV comedy or musical series
- “Schitt’s Creek”
Best actor, TV drama
- Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”
Best actress, TV drama
- Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
Best actor, TV comedy or musical
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Best actress, TV comedy or musical
- Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”
Best TV movie or limited series
- "The Queen's Gambit"