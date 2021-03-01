Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Movies

Best Drama

“Nomadland”

Best Comedy or musical

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best actor, Drama

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best actress, Drama

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best actor, Comedy or musical

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best actress, Comedy or musical

Rosamund Pike – “I Care a Lot”

Best director

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actress

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Best animated film

“Soul”

Best foreign language film

“Minari” (USA)

Telebision

Best TV drama series

“The Crown”

Best TV comedy or musical series

“Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, TV drama

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Best actress, TV drama

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Best actor, TV comedy or musical

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, TV comedy or musical

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best TV movie or limited series