Key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes

Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy award for "I Care a Lot," via video, from Ben Stiller in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in New York, New York State, U.S., February 28, 2021. (Peter Kramer/NBC Handout via Reuters)

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a virtual ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Movies

Best Drama

  • “Nomadland”

Best Comedy or musical 

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best actor, Drama

  • Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best actress, Drama

  • Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best actor, Comedy or musical

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best actress, Comedy or musical

  • Rosamund Pike – “I Care a Lot”

Best director

  • Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

Best supporting actor

  • Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actress

  • Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Best animated film 

  • “Soul”

Best foreign language film

  • “Minari” (USA)

Telebision

Best TV drama series

  • “The Crown”

Best TV comedy or musical series

  • “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, TV drama

  • Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Best actress, TV drama

  • Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Best actor, TV comedy or musical

  • Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, TV comedy or musical

  • Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best TV movie or limited series 

  • “The Queen’s Gambit” —Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis

