Young love highlighted in Ben&Ben’s latest single ‘Upuan’

Filipino Ben&Ben on Friday dropped “Upuan,” the first single off their upcoming sophomore album to be released under Sony Music.

The song that painted the imagery of young love was written in 2019.

The acclaimed hitmakers described the new track as “the palpable romantic tension that arises from friendships that are formed by sitting next to each other, and the adventurous conversations that ensue.”

For its lyrics, the nine-piece collective said they added visual for a nostalgic look on young love.

“We incorporated a more visual style in the song, painting a picture for the listener and transporting them to that familiar place, of falling in love with someone they just met, whether that is in a classroom, by the beach, at a restaurant,” Ben&Ben said.

The music of “Upuan,” on the other hand, was conceived during a random jamming session with no prior agenda as to how it would sound.

However, the group said to their surprise the first jamming brought the soul of how the new single sounds now.

“The earthy, ethereal soundscapes, and that sense of sonic adventure came from the fact that we just moved in together, and being in a new place surrounded with summer vibes and nature elements, helped shape our expression of our new song,” Ben&Ben said.

“We feel very blessed to be close to nature in this season and it’s almost like a tribute to their beauty that we included them in the song,” it added.

The new track was produced by the band and co-produced or mixed by Jean Paul Verona, and mastered by Leon Zervos.

“Upuan” was recorded in the band’s home studio. Verona and sound engineer Sam Marquez helped in the recording process, giving the song its final touches.

Ben&Ben is also currently working on their second album.

“Since the production of this song, we’re continuously working on all the other songs that will complete it. We’re really pushing forward in terms of experimentation and diversity of sound in the songs,” they said

The latest single is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music. —Rosette Adel

