AshtisOfManila: Sang’gres Iza, Sunshine, Karylle have mini ‘Encantadia reunion

(Updated 8:23 p.m.) Iza Calzado and Karylle last week had a mini-reunion with fellow “Encantadia” star Sunshine Dizon.

They shared the video clip of the behind-the-scenes of their reunion with the hashtag #AshtisOfManila in reference to the “Encantadia” term “Ashti” which translates to aunt or tita.

The hashtag is normally used by any of the former “Encantadia” stars every time they take their photos together and shared them on social media.

Last week, Karylle, Iza and Sunshine, three of the four Sang’gres in the 2005 fantaserye, met again as guests in one of the episodes of ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay.”

In the series, Sang’gre refers to “diwata” in Filipino or fairies in English of royal descent.

The three actresses later posted a photo of them in their respective Instagram accounts on June 16.

Iza and Karylle also shared a video clip of the shoot. While they did post the same clip, their captions were different.

The clip showed them having fun with the camera while trying to imitate in jest some poses of millennials or “OOTD” (outfit of the day.)

“’Nung Araw…’ BTS realness of Xennials keeping up with the times. Enjoy!” Iza’s caption read.

“Noong araw… haha ♡♡♡ Da struggle is not so real but it does exist in a minimal way,” Karylle’s version read.

Sunshine, who recently transferred to ABS-CBN, also posted similar photos and captioned it: “Soul sister powers activate.”

She also thanked the talk show for making their mini-reunion possible.

“Thank you my beautiful sisters @anakarylle and @missizacalzado making time and thank you @_magandangbuhay for making it possible for us to see each other 😊,” Dizon wrote in an Instagram post.

In 2018, the lead stars, including Diana Zubiri, hinted of an upcoming project after they posted photos of a reunion dinner with “Encantandia” director Mark Reyes.

“We’re really up to something now! #sanggres4ever #sanggresofmanila,” Reyes wrote on Instagram.

In 2019, the original Sang’gres reunited for the film titled “Mystified” which is the first original movie of streaming service iflix.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this failed to include the movie of the Sang’gres titled “Mystified.”