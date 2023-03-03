‘Thank you, Vico’: John Arcilla’s response to fan amuses Twitter users

Veteran actor John Arcilla‘s response to the tweet of a fan who lauded his versatility amused Filipinos for how he referred to the latter.

Twitter user @vicentejian, who used to have the display name “vico blanco,” on February 19 recalled some of the actor’s popular roles and included his iconic one-liners.

The online user featured shots of John as Antonio Luna in “Heneral Luna,” as Valentin Esposo in “Ten Little Mistresses,” and as Hagorn in the “Encantadia” reboot.

@vicentejian captioned his posts with Luna’s “p*nyeta,” Valentin’s “godd*mnit,” and Hagorn’s “pashnea!”

Both tweets have earned 52,900 and 5,370 likes, respectively.

John saw the posts and commented, “Thank you, Vico.”

Thank you Vico. — John Arcilla official (@JohnArcilla) February 19, 2023

The actor’s comment has earned over 1,100 likes and 44 quote tweets. It has also amused some Pinoys who saw the interaction.

“THANK YOU, VICO HAHAHAHA,” another online user said of @vicentejian’s post.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA CONGRATS, VICO,” commented a different Twitter user with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“Vico,” another online user wrote with several loudly crying emojis.

“This is so funny,” exclaimed a different Pinoy with a similar emoji.

Twitter user @vicentejian is an admirer of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, whose younger fans have likened him to Doh Kyung-soo or D.O. of the famous K-pop boy group EXO due to their perceived resemblance.

@vicentejian’s display picture is that of Kyung-soo while his display name at the time of John’s comment was “vico blanco.”

It has now changed to “vico fiero” in reference to John’s latest role as antagonist, Carlos Fiero, in the ABS-CBN revenge drama “Dirty Linen.”

John was recently recognized by the Senate for winning the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for his role in Erik Matti’s crime thriller “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

It was also the first time an actor from Southeast Asia had received such an honor.

