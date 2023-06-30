‘Ako po, totoo’: Janine Gutierrez shares how Lotlot got carried away by ‘Dirty Linen’

Has your mom ever dropped a call with you because of a show?

This was what “Dirty Linen” star Janine Gutierrez experienced when her mom, veteran drama actress Lotlot de Leon, dropped a call with her because of a television series.

Lotlot was watching her daughter in the ABS-CBN revenge drama “Dirty Linen,” where the latter plays a main role through the character of Alexa Salvacion or Mila dela Cruz.

“Binabaan ako ng phone ni mama kasi nanonood siya ng ‘Dirty Linen,'” Janine tweeted on Wednesday, June 28.

“Character lang si Alexa, mama, pero ako po, totoo. Thank you, bye,” she added.

It also amused Twitter users, with some commenting the following:

“Akala ko ako lang ang ganon. Ganyan din ang nanay ko dati. Sorry, Miss Janine,” an online user said with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Ayaw ni Ms. Lot may ma-miss na eksena,” another Pinoy commented with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

“Na-impress yata sa acting,” quipped a different user with laughing-with-face emojis in response to Lotlot’s reaction.

“Sobrang galing mo [kasi] talaga, Janine,” another Filipino commented with emojis of a small heart gesture, a weary face, and a pink heart.

The actress is known to share funny encounters in her life on the text-based platform.

“Dirty Linen” follows the story of the Fiero family whose lives are threatened by those seeking justice as a result of the family’s wrongdoings.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Zanjoe Marudo, Joel Torre, Jennica Garcia, Angel Aquino, John Arcilla, Janice de Belen, Susan Africa, Andrea Del Rosario, Epy Quizon, JC Santos, Aubrey Miles, Soliman Cruz, Xyriel Manabat, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin, among others.

Janine considers her role in the revenge series her biggest break since entering showbiz eleven years ago.

