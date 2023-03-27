‘Our precious baby girl’: Iza Calzado names daughter after ‘Encantadia’ character

Iza Calzado is passing down her “Encantadia” character to her baby girl.

Iza introduced her newborn baby girl Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle on social media on Sunday, March 26.

Amihan is the name of the veteran actress’ character in “Encantadia,” a fantasy series on GMA from 2005 to 2006.

She is the guardian of the blue stone or the “Brilyante ng Hangin.” Later on, Amihan reigned as the Queen of Lireo, a fictional kingdom in the show.

Iza named her precious baby girl after this well-loved character in Filipino pop culture. She also accompanied her post with Deia Amihan’s delicate small hands.

“Words can’t describe the love we’re feeling as we introduce our precious baby girl, Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle,” she said.

According to Iza, Deia was born on January 26.

The 40-year-old star also expressed how much happiness her daughter has brought her and her husband Ben.

“Born on January 26th, 2023, she’s already stolen our hearts and brought so much joy into our lives. We’re so grateful for the love and support from our family and friends, and can’t wait for all the adventures that lie ahead. Big love from our family to yours!” she said.

In January, Iza seemed to have been teasing the public about her daughter after she uploaded stunning photos of herself in a silver, glittery outfit.

“She’s giving Sanggre vibes. Much love and thanks to the team behind this shoot!” Iza wrote in the caption.

Iza and Ben, a businessman, were married on Dec. 19, 2018.

Last August, she announced the big news of her pregnancy in line with her 40th birthday celebration.

“They say life begins at 40,” Iza said on becoming pregnant at her age.

“You may not have been in my immediate plans but I instinctively knew that this was THE plan,” she also said in the same post.

It was also around this time when Iza played the role of Leonor Custodio in ABS-CBN’s “Darna.”

In the pilot episode, she appeared as the first Filipino superheroine as her daughter is still being trained to become the prime female warrior.

This was also the first time that Iza played “Darna” in Filipino television history.

Such brief a performance as “Darna” was much talked later on even after the episode ended.

