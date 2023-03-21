‘Tapos na cuddle weather’: Amihan-loving Pinoys lament start of dry season

Cool weather-loving Filipinos are going to miss the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”

This was the consensus among some social media users who reacted to reports that the warm and dry season in the country has officially started.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday declared the termination of “amihan” and the beginning of the dry season that will last until May.

“Recent analyses indicate a retreat of the High-Pressure Area over Siberia, which resulted in the weakening of northeasterly winds and an increase in the air temperature over most parts of the country,” it said in a statement on March 21.

Siberia, a vast territory in Russia, is where the cold, dry air traveling to the Philippines comes from during amihan season.

Amihan refers to the prevailing cold winds from the northeast that brings rain over the eastern side of the Philippines.

It usually occurs from October to late March. This weather is also associated with the Christmas season.

“In the coming months, warmer temperatures are expected, and rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms,” PAGASA reported.

The state weather bureau advised the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption.

Last week, PAGASA declared the end of the La Niña or the condition which increases the likelihood of having above-normal rainfall.

It said that most climate models predict a neutral phase of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) — or the recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific — from March to June 2023.

This means there will be an “increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño” or the warm phase of ENSO after.

El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could lead to dry spells and droughts.

Meanwhile, those who love cool weather lamented reports of the end of the amihan season which they say is a “cuddle weather.”

“O paano ba ‘yan, tapos na ang cuddle weather?” senior lecturer

Timothy James Cipriano commented.

“Bye AMIHAN!!!” another Twitter user wrote with three loudly crying emojis.

“Noooooooooo,” exclaimed a different Pinoy with a pleading face emoji.

“Ay, pinatayan na tayo ng libreng aircon, eme,” another Twitter user reacted.

“AAAAAAHHHHHH!!! POTAAAAA, forda night sweats and gumalaw lang, pawis agad na naman po tayo,” commented a different Filipino with loudly crying emojis.

The Philippines, being a country with a tropical and maritime climate, generally experiences relatively high temperatures, high humidity levels, and abundant rainfall.

PAGASA said that it is “especially uncomfortable” from March to May since this is when “temperature and humidity attain their maximum levels.”

“Due to high temperature and the surrounding bodies of water, the Philippines has a high relative humidity,” it further said.

“The combination of warm temperature and high relative and absolute humidities give rise to high sensible temperature throughout the archipelago,” the state weather bureau added.

ALSO READ: Philippines has no ‘summer’ season. Here’s why.