‘Don’t worry’: Janella Salvador yet to unveil full Valentina’s costume in ‘Darna’

“Don’t worry. We gotchu.”

This was the assurance Janella Salvador gave to her fans following the first appearance of her character “Valentina” in the latest episode of ABS-CBN’s “Darna” which was aired on September 1.

Viewers saw how Janella’s character Regina slowly transformed into her alter-ego Valentina, the snake-like creature that is Darna’s arch-nemesis, throughout the show.

Valentina’s full costume has not yet been unveiled so far.

Her initial look comprises her head filled with slithering snakes and glowing snake eyes. Her body also seemed to be covered in a cloak.

Screenshots of Valentina, a much-awaited character in the superhero show, were later reported on social media.



While some Filipinos got stoked about Janella’s transformation, some users poked fun at her appearance.

“Ahas ba yan? Parang sitaw lang na nakapatong sa ulo ni Valentina haha,” one Facebook user quipped.

“Iparebond na yan kay Carlota at Meshart,” another user commented in jest.

“Isa na namang Pokémon ang ating nadiskubre,” a Facebook user joked.

After the airing of the episode, Janella assured viewers, or at least Valentina’s fans, of the villain’s final costume.

“Special announcement for the vadengs: That wasn’t V’s final costume. Don’t worry. We gotchu,” she tweeted.

Special announcement for the vadengs:

That wasn’t V’s final costume. Don’t worry. We gotchu — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) September 1, 2022

Her tweet has since garnered 17,000 likes, 669 quote-retweets and 953 retweets.

Janella’s version of Darna’s arch-nemesis has been hyped up on social media since the official trailer of the superhero series was released.

To tease the audience more, the actress brought a real snake during the “Darna Grand Mediacon” event by ABS-CBN on August 8.

Jane de Leon, who plays the titular role, later joined the trend on Valentina on Twitter.

“Pakagat ako Valentina!” she quipped with the hashtag #DarnaValentina.

“Be careful what you wish for, Darna. (wink emoji),” Janella responded in a tweet:

The hashtag #DarnaValentina also reached the trending topics of local Twitter with over 16,200 tweets under its belt.