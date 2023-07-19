‘Can’t wait’: Janella Salvador, Win Metawin star in romance film ‘Under Parallel Skies’

Filipino actress Janella Salvador will be teaming up on an upcoming romance film set in Hong Kong with Thai actor Win Metawin, exciting fans from Thailand and the Philippines.

The actors announced their collaboration for “Under Parallel Skies” through a video posted by the film’s producer, 28 Squared Studios. Star Magic, Janella’s talent agency, also shared the video.

Both Filipinos and Thai fans are anticipating watching the film, which is yet to announce the release date and the countries it will be available for viewing.

“Don’t know [if] we international fans get to watch or not [but I’m so] very excited for this…,” an Instagram user said.

“Can’t wait to see another Direk Sigrid masterpiece, Win and Janella are both beautiful and talented artists so it’ll surely be something,” a Facebook user commented on Star Magic’s post.

“Can’t wait for the upcoming tandem of Winella,” an Instagram user said.

28 Squared Studios’ chief executive officer Richard Juan was also thrilled by the fans’ response.

“Seeing over 250k+ positive reactions in less than 24 hours for my company’s first film project…it’s really going to make me cry. Win and Janella are doing such a great job – I can’t wait for you all to see this! #UnderParallelSkies,” he said.

Directed by award-winning Filipino filmmaker Sigrid Bernardo, the film is about a man struggling from a painful past experience, who finds out that a woman from his present is linked to his history.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board supported the production of the upcoming film.

Janella recently played serpent queen Valentina in Filipino television show “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.” On the other hand, Metawin starred in Thai series “2gether: The Series” and “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers.”

