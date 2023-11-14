‘Hindi ko kilala’: Janella Salvador teases Jane de Leon as they announce new movie with Susan Africa

Former “Darna” stars Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon had a funny interaction while announcing their new movie project.
Janella on November 13 uploaded a picture that showed her, Susan Africa and a cropped image of Jane’s face. The photo also shows a poster with the title of the new movie they will work on.
The three Kapamilya stars will start filming “How to Be a Good Wife” to be helmed by Jun Robles Lana.
The actress also joked about her co-star, saying: “Excited to work on this new film with Ms. Susan Africa and [hindi ko kilala].”
Excited to work on this new film with Ms. Susan Africa and [hindi ko kilala] pic.twitter.com/beEkYIJmWu
— Janella Salvador (@superjanella) November 13, 2023
Janella then added another picture to her post, showing her back-hugging Jane. She also tagged Jane’s X handle with the hashtag #HowToBeAGoodWife.
“Chareng! SO HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU AGAIN, MWAH,” she wrote.
chareng SO HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU AGAIN MWAH @Imjanedeleon 😙😝 #HowToBeAGoodWife pic.twitter.com/OGGi1iD79z
— Janella Salvador (@superjanella) November 13, 2023
Jane later reacted to this post. She asked Janella for payment in jest for the back-hug.
“Ikaw pala yan, akala ko kung sino. May bayad po per yakap hihi,” the actress said.
Ikaw pala yan, akala ko kung sino. May bayad po per yakap hihi @superjanella https://t.co/vwbt2isxDv
— JANE DE LEON (@Imjanedeleon) November 13, 2023
The Idea First Company and Regal Films Entertainment on Instagram unveiled the Janella-Jane reunion to be joined by Susan in the upcoming “How to Be a Good Wife” movie.
“J x J x J = Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon in a new film by Jun Robles Lana! HOW TO BE A GOOD WIFE,” the post reads.
“Filming soon!” it added.
View this post on Instagram
Names of other cast members, the plot and other details are yet to be revealed.
Several Filipinos, meanwhile, found their interaction adorable and funny.
“Typical Jane and Janella dynamics,” an X user said.
“Hahahahahahaha hindi niya raw kilala pero ang saya niya pag kasama niya,” another X user commented.
“ANG CUTE TAMA NA,” a Filipino on X also said, then adding “(MORE).”
Others shared their speculations and hopes about the movie project.
“Please be a lesbian film,” an X user expressed.
“I wish it’ll be about two women who plotted the murder of their husband (he two timed them) then get away and [married] each other,” another X user said.
Janella’s post has since garnered 1.5 million engagements with 22,000 likes, 3,100 quotes and 247 comments on the platform.
Jane and Janella previously starred in ABS-CBN’s “Darna” series, which aired on September 1.
Jane landed the titular role of the superhero Darna while Janella played her arch-nemesis Valentina.
RELATED: ‘Don’t worry’: Janella Salvador yet to unveil full Valentina’s costume in ‘Darna’ |Why Janella Salvador fell in love with Regina character in ‘Darna’
Despite playing rivals, some viewers noticed Jane and Janella’s chemistry in different scenes of the show, thus forming a “Darna-Valentina” fandom.
The duo’s fans continued to rave about them on social media after the series concluded.