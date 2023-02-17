‘Philippines when?’: Janella Salvador reacts to passage of Spain’s LGBTQ+ rights bill

“Philippines when?”

This was the reaction of actress Janella Salvador after Spain’s parliament passed a historic bill for LGBTQ+ rights after months of debate.

Under this bill which is referred to as “Trans Law,” conversion therapy and intersex surgeries on babies will be banned.

It will also grant lesbian mothers equal parenting rights.

The bill also allows individuals aged 16 and older to change their gender on their identification cards without medical supervision.

However, for those aged between 12 and 14, a judge’s authorization is required, while, minors aged 14 to 16 years old will need the consent of their parents or guardians.

Apart from these, the measure also protects the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Spain’s former colony, the bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE) bill has been languishing in Congress for 23 years.

In both chambers of Congress, the bill has faced stiff resistance from the father-and-son duo of preacher Rep. Eddie Villanueva (CIBAC party-list) and Senate Majority Joel Villanueva.

