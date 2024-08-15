Nesthy Petecio on ‘Encantadia’ fangirl mode after meeting Diana Zubiri

Olympian medalist Nesthy Petecio‘s inner “Encantadia” fangirl got activated after she encountered actress Diana Zubiri and called her by her character name in the iconic GMA fantaserye.

The Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist on Thursday uploaded photos of her with the actress and shared that she almost struck the former “Encantadia” without her knowledge.

“Grabe, ‘yung muntikan ko na [siya] matamaan kasi ang likot² [likot likot] ko ee… tapos pagharap ko, [si] Sang’gre Danaya pala… bigla ako natakot ee…” Nesthy wrote on August 15 with grinning emojis.

“Pashnea ka, Nesthy,” the boxer added with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Pashnea” is a term in the fictional “Encantadia” world which means “hayop.” It is also used as an expression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nesthy Alcayde Petecio (@neshpetecio)

The athlete’s post has earned over 1,800 likes and several comments, including from fellow “Encantandia” star Karylle, who played Sang’gre Alena.

“Hahahahaha! Avisala, sister!” Karylle commented.

“Avisala” is another word in the “Encantadia” universe which is a greeting.

“Welcome home, Nesh! Hahaha!” Karylle said in another comment.

The boxer saw her comments and responded: “Avisala, Sang’gre Alena.” It was accompanied by hugging emojis.

Diana used to be part of the original 2005 “Encatandia” universe where she played Sang’gre Danaya, the keeper of the “Earth Gem.”

In the 2016 reboot, her character was played by actress Sanya Lopez.

Meanwhile, Karylle played Sang’gre Alena in the original version, who was the keeper of the “Water Gem.” Her character was played by Gabbi Garcia in the reboot.

“Encantadia” is one GMA’s most successful fantasy series which introduces four divided kingdoms full of mythical entities in an enchanted realm, the Encantandia.

Its tranquility is dependent on four gemstones kept by the kingdoms which represent air, earth, fire and water.

The plot revolves around the keeper of the gemstones, four sisters or sang’gres, and the effects when one of them plots the downfall of another who succeeds the throne as a ruler.

In the series, sang’gre is a title used for “diwatas” or fairies with royal blood.