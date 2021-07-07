Well-wishes pour in as SB19 postpones online concert due to health, safety concerns

Fans of P-pop supergroup SB19 expressed their messages of well-wishes after their online concert was postponed this month due to identified health and safety concerns during its preparations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, SB19 announced that the “Back in the Zone” concert that was slated July 18 will be moved to August 1 at 7:30 p.m. instead.

All of the tickets purchased are still valid for the rescheduled date, it said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. The health and safety of everyone involved in the concert is our top priority. We thank you for your support and utmost understanding,” the statement added.

The rescheduled concert will still be streamed on KTX.ph.

Fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes following SB19’s announcement.

“Stay safe and healthy… we can always wait… don’t push yourselves too hard to give us a good show. Every performance is the best for us… have enough rest and sleep and eat healthy. Your welfare will always be the most important,” a Facebook user wrote.

“For as long as the staff, everyone behind the concert and most importantly, the boys, are safe. Maghihintay kami,” another online user commented.

“Kahit next year niyo pa ‘yan ituloy, ang mahalaga ligtas kayo palagi,” a different fan said in response to the announcement.

“I hope that you’re all doing good. Alagaan niyo sarili niyo pleeease,” another online user commented.

This was not the first time that an event of the boy group was halted in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last March, the group’s “What?” virtual music launch was postponed after they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite this, SB19’s quarantine didn’t stop the release of their digital single, its official music video and merchandise.

