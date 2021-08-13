SuperM incomplete for virtual concert but the show had to go on

SuperM‘s “We DO” virtual concert and fan meet still pushed through despite the absence of other members.

Kai, who’s also a member of EXO, failed to make it to the concert as he is under quarantine after being exposed to Xiumin, who tested positive for COVID-19.

SM Entertainment confirmed on Friday that the other EXO members tested negative from COVID-19.

“We have made this decision because [of] everyone’s safety, and health comes first,” Taeyong explained during the Prudential x SuperM virtual concert and fan meet on Saturday, August 7.

SuperM’s Baekhyun and Taemin could not attend the event since both of them are serving in the military.

“We really did try our best to fill up the missing space, but don’t feel so sad because we’re still SuperM,” Mark said.

But fans did not seem to mind the absence of other members as Kai, Baekhyun and Taemin performed through a pre-recorded video.

Kinda smart with the way they included Baekhyun and Taemin on the screen during the stages 👀 good job prudential 👏🏻 #PRUxSuperM pic.twitter.com/2H57VZYWyY — 나준 🇵🇸 (@ainajunkim) August 7, 2021

“I’m happy SuperM had an amazing show, and we still got the chance to see Kai, Baekhyun, and Taemin,” a Twitter user said in a tweet.

“The way it [the stage] doesn’t feel empty [because] they included Baekhyun and Taemin,” a social media user commented.

baekhyun and taemin in today's superm concert pic.twitter.com/fzvOhprAx1 — ً (@delightrbl) August 7, 2021

Baekhyun and Taemin also extended their greetings to their fans with a pre-recorded video, which their supporters greatly appreciated.

“The fact that Baekhyun & Taemin pre-recorded all those stuff on the screen at the SuperM fan meet, and a greeting to the fans and to the members, even if they were both busy with their solo albums + Shinee & EXO albums right before they both enlisted makes me cry, best boys ever,” a social media user wrote with a pleading face emoji.

With the absence of the three SuperM members, fans joked around and said the recent concert appeared to be an NCT concert as Ten, Lucas, Mark and Taeyong are all members of the said Kpop group.

“They said [they would do a] SuperM concert but make it only [have] NCT members featuring Baekhyun from a screen,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Not SuperM concert turned into NCT concert,” another one wrote with three laughing emojis and a raised hand emoji.

Another one jokingly wrote on Facebook, asking if this is a new subunit of NCT.

NCT has 23 Kpop idols composed of different subgroups such as NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV.

👺: sO nCt U cOncErT me:pic.twitter.com/Wg9TJEH3At — jo was with superm ♡ (@baekingm) August 7, 2021

SuperM, formed in 2019, consists of seven members from different groups managed by SM Entertainment.