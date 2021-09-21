‘My Amnesia Girl’ Wikipedia page gets title edit amid ‘Toni Talks’ backlash

The Wikipedia page of the 2010 romantic comedy “My Amnesia Girl” was edited after its lead star Toni Gonzaga drew flak for featuring defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos on her YouTube vlog before.

A Twitter account noticed that the entry of the Star Cinema film in the free online encyclopedia was edited as “My Marcos Apologist Girl.”

Toni’s name was also edited to “Toni Gonzaga na DDS at Marcos Apologist.”

DDS stands for “Diehard Duterte Supporters,” President Rodrigo Duterte’s loyal supporters. It is also a nod to the Davao Death Squad, an alleged vigilante group accused of conducting summary executions of criminals.

Twitter account @AltKapuso noticed the edits and shared them on the microblogging platform.

SINONG NAGEDIT NG WIKIPEDIA NG MY AMNESIA GIRL HAHAHAAHAH. pic.twitter.com/o6deOC00jH — ALT KAPUSO (@AltKapuso) September 21, 2021

Some Twitter users claimed that it was also edited to refer to the actress as a “religious hypocrite.” She is known to share and quote Bible verses on social media.

omfg as of 4:08 pm today wtf hahahahaha https://t.co/kyN3Q9MoR6 pic.twitter.com/YyDFSuMhrf — miss kento (@larcherlune) September 21, 2021

The same movie also appeared on Cinema Centenario‘s social media accounts on September 21, the day believed to be when late dictator Ferdinand Marcos placed the country under Martial Law 49 years ago.

But historians said that it was felt on September 23 as late senator Benigno Aquino Jr. “was still able to deliver a privilege speech” on September 21.

Meanwhile, the microcinema on its Facebook page mentioned Toni’s movie and reminded Filipinos to “never forget the atrocities of the Marcos dictatorship.”

“Almost 11 years ago, ‘My Amnesia Girl’ premiered in Philippine cinemas. The film is now streaming on Netflix,” it said.

“49 years ago today, Martial Law was declared by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. 34,000 were tortured, 70,000 were detained and 3,240 were salvaged or killed without due process,” the microcinema added.

Its post was also filled with hashtags associated with online battle cries to counter historical revisionism by the Marcoses. These are “#MarcosIsNotAHero,” “#NeverAgain” and “#NeverForget,” among others.

The microcinema also posted the following on its Twitter account, along with Toni’s movie poster: “Sa panahong gusto nila tayong makalimot, tayo ay umalala.”

The microcinema on its post also invited Filipinos to stream movies with Martial Law themes or those tackling human rights violations in time for the Active Vista International Human Rights Festival from September 21 to October 10.

Documentaries “Aswang” and “The Kingmaker” and Cinemalaya movies “Respeto” and “ML” would be available for streaming online.

Toni recently featured Bongbong on her vlog “Toni Talks” with the episode title “The Greatest Lesson Bongbong Marcos Learned From His Father.”

The video immediately earned criticisms from some social media users who reminded her of the atrocities experienced by Filipinos when Bongbong’s father placed the country under Martial Law for 14 years.

The younger Marcos is also Toni’s wedding godfather when she tied the knot with director Paul Soriano.

She was also urged to interview victims of Martial Law and the Marcos regime after the viral interview to get their side of the story.

Martial Law is the darkest period in the Philippine contemporary history which saw the curtailment of civil liberties and the rampancy of extrajudicial killings, unsolved disappearances, media oppression and economic recession, among others.

Numerous activists, human rights defenders and civilians were detained, tortured and killed in the impunity-filled era.

It was also during the period when the word “salvage,” which originally means to save, became part of the local language to denote extralegal killings.

