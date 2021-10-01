Familiar faces: Celebrities gunning for gov’t posts in 2022

Several celebrities are seeking government posts in the 2022 elections.

The filing of certificates of candidacy local and national posts starts on October 1 to 8.

According to a report by The Freeman, celebrities who have announced their political bids for the upcoming polls are:

Claudine Barretto – councilor in Olongapo City

Aiko Melendez – congresswoman to represent the 5th district of Quezon City

Angelu de Leon – councilor in the 2nd district of Pasig City

Bobby Andrews – councilor in the 4th district of Quezon City

Yul Servo – vice mayor of Manila City

Jolo Revilla – congressman to represent the 1st district Cavite

Arjo Atayde – congressman to represent the 1st district of Quezon City

Nash Aguas – councilor in Cavite City

Javi Benitez – mayor of Victorias City of Negros Occidental

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, also president of the Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats party, also previously announced names of personalities vying for political posts in the national elections next year.

These are:

Former basketball player and actor Alvin Patrimonio – mayor of Cainta, Rizal

Arci Muñoz – councilor of the same municipality

Alma Moreno – councilor in Parañaque City

Comedian Teri Onor or Dexter Dominguez in real life – vice mayor of Abucay, Bataan

Meanwhile, according to Romualdez, Muñoz and Patrimonio are considered “assets” of the Lakas-CMD party.

“We consider these dedicated public servants as assets of Lakas-CMD. Their decision to join the party is not just a proof of their confidence in us but also of the party’s clean and efficient record of public service,” he said.

The Commission on Elections would screen the COCs filed before announcing the official candidates to be elected.

Comelec chairperson Sheriff Abas said in an interview that they are hoping to release the names candidates mid-October.

“Of course, there are still disqualifications or nuisance candidates. So your Comelec will filter the list,” Abas said.