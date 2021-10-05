Past accusations vs Xander Ford surface as he trends for K-pop posts

Past settled rape allegations against social media personality Xander Ford recently resurfaced after he gained traction for posting content related to K-pop boy group ENHYPEN.

The personality’s name figured in local Twitter’s trending list on Monday evening under the category of “K-pop.”

Xander has been posting pictures of him with quips such as “New K-pop group Enhypen,” “ENHYPEN NEW MEMBER – XANDER” and “SINONG BIAS MO? #enhypen.”

He also promoted himself as a talent at one point by using the caption “ENHYPEN MEMBER XANDER.”

ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group in the K-pop scene composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki.

Forbes has described them as a “swiftly rising K-pop boy band” that has broken sales records in their homeland and in Japan.

They have also hit the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 with their second mini-album “BORDER: CARNIVAL.”

Xander, meanwhile, has been haunted by previous allegations of sexual violence again when some Filipinos brought it up following his ENHYPEN-related posts.

“I think people shouldn’t make Xander Ford as their layout. Do you know ba na he’s a r@pi$t? Hahaha he had an issue last year lang. Just in case people do not know,” a Twitter user said.

“Hi, please refrain from making Xander Ford as your layout. Please do inform your moots (mutuals) that he’s jailed by the police on charges of attempted r@p3 and sexual assault so people shouldn’t hype him up,” another online user tweeted.

“Uhm, hi. Might get ignored, but I think it’s wrong making Xander Ford your icon since he is a r4pist, remember?” a different Twitter user said.

The case

Xander in June 2020 was accused of rape and physical abuse by his then-girlfriend who posted a picture of her supposed bruised body part, as well as screenshots of their supposed conversations.

She also claimed that he had forced her to have sex with him.

Xander later said they had already settled the matter and that no lawsuits would be filed.

By December of the same year, he was arrested for allegedly violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. The complaint was filed by his ex-girlfriend.

Xander was quickly released after he posted bail amounting to P18,000.

In February, he shared some of his personal thoughts after being involved in controversies.

“Sa totoo lang, pinipilit ko kumain sa araw-araw kahit puro problema ang iniisip ko. Dahil isa ako sa libo-libong kabataan na maaga nang namulat sa kahirapan dahil ganito naman talaga sa Pilipinas eh.

“Una—dami kong binabayaran na mga utang ng Mama at Papa ko. Pangalawa—nagbabayad ako ng bahay, tubig, kuryente, at pang araw-araw naming gastusin sa bahay. Pangatlo—bayarin sa pag-aaral ng mga kapatid at pamangkin ko. Pang apat—problema sa mga kinakaharap kong kaso. Pang lima—problema sa pagkukunan ng trabaho dahil wala na talaga akong maayos na trabaho.

“Gusto ko makatulong makaipon, kahit konting panahon pa. Gusto ko matupad mga pangarap ko para sa aming pamilya. Isa na lang ang need ko, ‘yung magkaroon ako ng isang bagay na magbibigay ng income para sa amin. Gusto ko mag-livestream. Gusto ko talaga mag-work na at makaipon pa.

“P.S. Sobrang hirap na ng buhay namin ngayon, sana konting awa para sa pamilya ko. Kahit sa konting dasal na lang po at respeto.