Spotted: Robin Padilla displays Philippine flag in wartime position

A senatorial aspirant’s social media post caught the attention of the local online community for displaying the Philippine flag with the red field facing to the left of the observer.

This is only done in time of war.

Actor Robin Padilla posted the photo of the flag in wartime position on his Facebook page on Monday. The flag is said to be a part of his personal belongings that he carries with him in his travels.

“‘Wag niyo na po kwestiyonin ang pagkakaayos ko ng aking personal na bandila natin na baon ko sa aking paglalakbay, personal ko po itong motibasyon sa sarili ko na pagkatapos magdasal ng fajr ay mag-Lupang Hinirang sa ganyang pagkakaayos ng bandila,” he wrote.

Fajr is a Muslim prayer that is part of the obligatory prayers performed by the Islams on a daily basis. It is usually observed between dawn to sunrise.

“‘Yan po ang aking inspirasyon sa araw-araw upang hindi ko po makalimutan na ako ay nasa gera [giyera] laban sa kahirapan, korupsyon at kolonisasyon. Pansarili ko lamang po ito. Pagdating sa mga publikong pagtitipon o proyektong pangpubliko, asul ang mando,” Robin added.

Last Saturday, Robin shared another picture of the flag with the red field facing the left of the observer.

A Facebook user asked him in the comments if there is a “war” following his display of the flag.

“Opo, matagal na pong deklarado. [Giyera] laban sa kahirapan. [Giyera] laban sa korupsyon. [Giyera] laban sa [kolonisasyon]. Araw-araw sa pag-awit ko ng Lupang Hinirang, ganyan ang pagkaayos ng aking bandila. Inspirasyon ko ‘yan,” the actor responded before.

Some online users called Padilla out and said that the wrong display of the flag violates Republic Act 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines which dictates how the national flag should be displayed.

A Twitter user tagged Robin’s wife, Mariel Padilla, and told her to inform the Senate hopeful of the proper way of displaying the flag.

@marieltpadilla paki sabi sa asawa mo ito po ang tamang paglagay ng bandila. Aral aral din muna bago mangarap tumakbo ng pagka Senador. https://t.co/ielOVYLwBK pic.twitter.com/JUGPO9LrCT — AltRPN (@AltRPN) December 7, 2021

An excerpt of Section 10 of RA 8491 states the following in terms of flag display:

“The flag, if flown from a flagpole, shall have its blue field on top in time of peace and the red field on top in time of war; if in a hanging position, the blue field shall be to the right (left of the observer) in time of peace, and the red field to the right (left of the observer) in time of war.”

The color of red is known to be associated with war and danger while blue is associated with stability and calmness.

Robin is running for senator in the national elections in May next year under the Cusi faction of ruling party PDP Laban.