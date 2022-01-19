Bianca Gonzales shares tips to help keep ‘in good spirits’ while isolating

TV host Bianca Gonzales-Intal shared some advice to Filipinos who are in isolation due to COVID-19.

Bianca previously tested positive for COVID-19 and had just “graduated” from her isolation.

“Spent the last few days in isolation like many of you who are isolating too. It hit our home as well, and thankfully, everyone hit had mild symptoms, and we have all ‘graduated’ and are healthy and well,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Bianca also admitted feeling restless and anxious during her isolation at home.

She then shared the things she did to keep herself “in good spirits.”

“To anyone who is isolating now with mild symptoms or is asymptomatic, if you’re feeling a bit restless or anxious, I feel yoooou,” Bianca said.

“Sharing a few things that helped keep me in good spirits,” she added.

Bianca recommended organizing a “routine” at home to have a feel of being in control or assured of something.

“First two days of isolation, I felt lost and like I did not know what to do with myself. Grateful that I could still work and I am very lucky to be isolating in my WFH room. But from being used to thinking about a hundred things at once, biglang I just had to think about myself,” Bianca said.

“Di naman kailangan todo schedule, but some sort of routine or flow to your day that will help you feel like you have control of something, in the middle of everything beyond our control, helps,” she added.

Bianca also advised COVID patients to get enough sleep as they can at night.

She pointed out that it helps to sleep straight through the night.

“Too much sleep can make you feel heavy, too little sleep won’t help you get the energy you need to recover,” the TV personality said.

Get some much-needed vitamin D, Bianca said.

“Get some sun, if you can. Outside your door, by the window, if you have access to it, getting morning sun and that natural Vitamin D is so good for you,” she said.

Bianca suggested keeping in touch with friends and “batchmates.”

“Keep in touch with ‘batchmates’. It was oddly comforting to be messaging with friends who were also isolating. Makes you feel like you are in it together,” she said.

Furthermore, the TV personality also advised to try out and do something new while in isolation.

“Try/learn/do something different or new, yung talagang unrelated to your work, anything that can give you a different point of view that can help get your mind off worrying and more into this new thing you’re figuring out,” she said.

Bianca ended her post with a hopeful message to those who are still isolating due to COVID-19 and those who have recovered.

“Hang in there, you got this! (heart emoji) Sa mga nalagpasan din ito, happy graduation sa atin!!! (star emoji) Let’s continue to wash hands frequently and wear our masks, and get vaccinated and boosted when you can,” she said.