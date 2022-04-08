‘Di na po kami lalaban’: Sanya Lopez’s ’eme walk’ gets praises from fellow celebs

Fellow celebrities threw support behind Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez who wowed Instagram users with her “eme walk” where she modeled a one-piece swimsuit.

The 25-year-old actress on Thursday shared a video of her walking like a model and doing a twirl. She called it “the eme walk.”

“Eme” is a slang, non-standard word in Filipino that takes on different meanings depending on its context, but it is usually used to refer to replace a word one can’t recall, does not know, or cannot use out of civility.

Sanya’s post has earned over 49,800 likes on the photo-sharing platform so far, with fellow actresses Kakai Bautista and Devon Seron expressing their amazement at how she executed the walk.

“EMEEEEEEEEEEEE,” Kakai commented with several fire emojis.

“Ayyy, ‘di na po kami lalaban madam,” Devon wrote with emojis of fire and a smiling-face-with-tear.

Signature walks are considered a huge deal among pageant fans and pageant-obsessed countries like the Philippines.

Beauty queens representing the country in international competitions such as Miss Universe are expected to have signature walks that are distinct from their own competitors.

Past pageant walks have been called the pilapil walk, the tsunami walk, the cobra walk, the arriba walk, the camel walk, the tanim bala walk, the alta walk, the infinity walk, the lava walk and the Hala Bira walk, among others.

These walks are executed in a certain way to make the contestant stand out and amplify the beauty pageant representative’s stage presence.

In June last year, Sanya expressed her willingness to be trained for pageants by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. The beauty queen encouraged her to join a pageant in 2018.

“I also want to explore being a beauty queen but as of now, I have lots of good projects with GMA Network so it’s hard to leave it,” she told GMA News’ “24 Oras” in Filipino last year.

Meanwhile, female cast members of the romantic comedy series “First Lady,” which Sanya leads, went on a swimming outing.

She was accompanied by Kakai, Cai Cortez, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina, Cassy Legaspi, Analyn Barro, Muriel Lomadilla, and Alice Dixson.

The series tells the story of Melody, a house help who assumes the role of the First Lady after marrying a Philippine president.

It is a sequel to the 2021 series “First Yaya” wherein Melody embarks on a fairytale romance with the politician.