Niana Guerrero, Andrea Brillantes named top TikTok creator, celeb for 2020

Video-sharing service TikTok last Thursday unveiled the top 100 accounts and trends that stood out on its platform this year.

The top 100 roster include the hashtags and trends that made waves online and entertained lives of everyone on the app.

This year, video creator Niana Guerrero emerged as the most followed TikTok star with 16. 3 million followers, while actress Andrea Brillantes was the most followed celebrity on the platform with 8.8 million followers.

The video-sharing service said the most engaging creators took the center take in the platform this year with their humorous videos, video loops, music and dance.

“There’s truly no limit to the creativity that these individuals have shown on the app,” it said.

Top TikTok Stars for 2020

Also included in the top three TikTok stars for 2020 are: Grand Champion for Talent in the region-wide competition TikTok All-Star Southeast Asia 2019 Yanyan de Jesus, with 12.4 million followers and singer Zendee, with 7.4 million followers.

Here’s a list of the top 10 TikTok stars for 2020:

Niana Guerrero Yanyan De Jesus Zendee Vladimir Grand Lennie Enverga Marvin Fojas Sai Datinguinoo Tyrone Tiaga Fairy Fajardo Kida Lite Lamayo

Most popular celebrities on TikTok in 2020

Meanwhile, with several celebrities using TikTok to connect with their fans on a more personal levels, their following also grew on the platform.

The celebrities shared snippets of their day-to-day lives and behind the scenes sneak peeks that their followers wouldn’t typically see outside the platform.

Aside from Brillantes, Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez and Kapamilya host and comedian Vice Ganda were among the most followed on the platform with 6.2 million and 5.4 million followers, respectively.

Here’s a rundown of the 10 most popular celebrities on TikTok in 2020:

Andrea Brillantes Sanya Lopez Vice Ganda Sofia Pablo Jodi Sta.Maria Maja Salvador Maymay Entrata Ella Cruz Heart Evangelista Kyline Alcantara

Top Media accounts in 2020

On the other hand, media organizations have also established themselves as must-follow accounts on the platform with the variety of content that include news, information, snippets from programs, celebrity updates and nostalgic clims of films and shows.

Among the most followed media accounts on TikTok are noontime show “It’s Showtime,” music channel “MYX PH,” and variety program “All Out Sundays.”

These are the top 10 most followed media accounts on TikTok in 2020:

It’s Showtime MYX PH All Out Sundays GMA Public Affairs Jeepney TV GMA Network GMA Artist Center Star Hunt Academy Viva Records Eat Bulaga!

Most listened OPM songs on TikTok in 2020

TikTok was also responsible for popularizing Original Pilipino Music this year with a huge music library that can be accessed on the app. These OPM songs were used the most as soundtracks for various content on TikTok

The 10 most popular OPM songs on TikTok in 2020 are:

Pangga (Matthaios) Marikit (Juan Caoile ft. Kyle) Dyosa (Yumi) Chinita Girl (Lil Vinceyy) Wag Na Lang (MC Einstein and Skusta Clee) Filipina Aye (Je) Bambambam (Karencitta) Binibini – Matthaios Magandang Dilag (JM Bales) Kabilang Buhay (Bandang Lapis)

In 2020, TikTok maintained its spot to be the most downloaded app in the country, followed by streaming applications Netflix and Viu, according to a report of a meta-search website iPrice group.

It is also the most downloaded app in the world.

Tiffany Diep, the video-sharing app’s head of public relations for Philippines and Emerging Markets in Asia said the quarantine period contributed to the growth of users.

“With more people staying home, it is only natural to see more people turning to platforms like TikTok to stay entertained, informed and connected,” she wrote in the 34th anniversary of The STAR last July.

The platform said that this year has not been easy but several creators have used their talents and creativity on the platform for good, “transforming the app into a positive space where people can come together for entertainment, enjoyment, and even learning.”

“It hasn’t been the easiest year, but 2020 was not without its good parts, too. In fact, we’ve seen hundreds of Filipinos come to the aid of kababayans in the midst of a pandemic, a string of damaging typhoons, and a volcanic eruption,” TikTok said.

“Many have done what they could to spread happiness and inspiration as well, both online and within their local communities, throughout these troubled times,” it added.

Rising stars

As the community on the app continues to grow, individual creators were also given a chance expand their audience through the platform. Over the past 12 months, the accounts that have shown the most growth, with the highest number of followers gained are Sili Queen, Audrey Despues, and Criselda Alvarez.

Here’s a complete list of the 10 rising stars on TikTok in 2020:

Sili Queen Audrey Despues Criselda Alvarez Rosemarie Tan John Gifer Fernandez Naruto Uzumaki Buknoy Jomar Yee Vanessa Alvarez Vince Alarcon

Top Edu creators in 2020

TikTok, being an online destination for short-form videos, was not only used for entertainment purposes.

In 2020, educational content creators revolutionized on the platform, providing an enriched browsing experience for their followers on the app.

Millions of videos containing life lessons, do-it-yourself tutorials and hacks, advice for entrepreneurs and career professionals, inspiration and more, were shared by these Edu Creators.

Among them, the most popular include motivational speaker Kilimanguru, Pastor Arshie Larga, and Small Talk Podcast host Jen Barangan.

The Top 10 Edu Creators of the Year on TikTok are:

Kilimanguru (Medicine) Arshie Larga (Pharmacy) Jen Barangan (Flight Attendant) Chezka Carandang (Pilot) Saira Margarita (Architect) Gian Borlongan (Architect) Janice Hung (Kung Fu Tutorials) Alley Alcantara (Medical Technician) Cher Alcantara (Attorney) Louie Liza Calma (Health Tips)

2020’s Top Food Creators

During the quarantine period, several Filipinos also enjoyed watching food and cooking videos. With it being a hit online, TikTok creators also shared best recipes to make at home, the newest restaurants to visit, and the most delicious dishes to try. The top three food creators on TikTok in 2020 are Forkspoonmanila, Bok Cabanting, and Cynthia Alambatin.

Here’s the full list of TikTok’s top food creators for 2020:

Forkspoonmanila Bok Cabanting Cynthia Alambatin Erwan Heusaff The Bald Baker Ph Samuel Agnas Chef Mark Joseph Matthew Carpio Diana Franchesca de Castro Heyeatsteppi

Top fitness creators for 2020

With majority of the Filipinos staying home, keeping fit was among their goals this year. In view of this, fitness creators shared their exercise routines and regimens online. On TikTok, the top fitness creators for the year are Coach Anne Aniag, AR Resurreccion and Camille Medina

The 10 most followed fitness creators on TikTok in 2020 are:

Coach Anne Aniag AR Resurreccion Camille Medina Sofia Po Brent Seniedo Doc Jet Fitness Kristina Luisa Kathy Amurao-Herrera Isaiah Escarilla DanBathanFitness

Top 10 trending hashtags for the year

Meanwhile, some of the viral trends of the year were also born on TikTok.

These 10 hashtags made it to the top of the trending list:

Most popular stickers in 2020

On the other hand, TikTok stickers add extra flair to videos shared on the app. In 2020, the 10 most used stickers on the platform are:

—Rosette Adel