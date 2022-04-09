P-pop group KAIA drops official debut single ‘BLAH BLAH’

Filipino girl group KAIA landed on the top trending list of Twitter Philippines on Friday after it released the official music video of their debut single “BLAH BLAH.”

Released under Sony Music, “BLAH BLAH” marks the arrival of ShowBT-managed KAIA as a P-Pop newcomer.

The group is composed of members Sophia, Angela, Charice, Charlotte and Alexa. They are managed by ShowBT PH, the same firm behind the launch of P-pop kings SB19.

KAIA is inspired by two Filipino words: Kinaiya and Kaya. The first word is a Filipino noun that describes your inner character, while “kaya” is a generic term that refers to overcoming struggles.

On Friday, the five-piece group released the track and its official music video.

It can be streamed on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music. The song release is part of Sony Music Entertainment’s “Angat, P-Pop!” initiative for the month of April.

The latter aims to put a spotlight on this new generation of Pinoy Pop hits by up-and-coming groups from the label’s roster and beyond.

This prompted keywords “BLAHBLAH MV OUT NOW” and hashtag #BLAHBLAHbyKAIA to reach Twitter Philippines’ trending topics list. The first keyword garnered over 18,000 tweets praising the group from their fans called ZAIA.

On YouTube, “BLAH BLAH” music video is currently on the top 21 trending for music. As of writing, the music video earned more than 87,000 views.

About ‘BLAH BLAH’

The modern banger is helmed by global hitmaker Lee Oh Won, the producer behind some of the most remarkable tunes by international artists such as Stray Kids, SHINee’s Taemin, TVXQ and SB19.

KAIA wrote the upbeat track deriving from their collective experiences in dealing with romantic love and infatuation, and how it’s not always “as beautiful as what we think.”

“Writing ‘BLAH BLAH’ is somehow easier considering our chemistry has improved a lot since then,” Sophia said in a statement.

The music video, directed by Angelo Balanon, on the other hand, provides a stark contrast between the dream world and reality.

Its visual narrative translates the very essence of the song with cosmopolitan, movie-like sheen that is at par with K-Pop and J-Pop music videos.

During the launch held at the Novotel in Araneta, Quezon City last Wednesday, KAIA members said they put their 100% effort into the official debut.

The members said they are both excited and nervous about the release of this single but they are confident that they did their best and their preparations are more than enough.

Sophia shared that they conduct daily training for months and 50 rounds of their songs daily. She said the group members are creatively involved in this official debut along with the help of their mentors.

“We finally learned how to trust each other on a deeper level, hence the making of a song about love,” Sophia said.

“Even when one of us gets stuck in writing, the other four members make sure to help out when needed. That being said, our closeness and dedication made us more comfortable and confident in writing ‘BLAH BLAH,’” she added.

As the quintet pushes pop music forward, Angela said they are not here to compete with fellow girl groups.

“We have our own stories that we want to translate to people. Music has stories to tell and inspire people,” she added.

Angela said they are more than happy to help other girl groups reach their goal of making Filipino pop music known globally.