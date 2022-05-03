Marvel actor Sebastian Stan’s all-pink ensemble at Met Gala 2022 gains buzz among Filipinos

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan‘s all-pink ensemble at the annual Met Gala earned several comments from Filipinos amid the looming national elections this May.

The Marvel star wore a pink overcoat, pink long-sleeved shirt, bomber jacket, and trousers paired with pink sneakers at the Met Gala 2022 which has the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and the dress code “gilded glamour.”

It is the second volume of the two-part Costume Institute exhibition, preceded by 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Sebastian wore Valentino and described his attire as “spring time in New York” on an Instagram post.

Reports said that the actor’s looks are reminiscent of Valentino’s viral fall/winter 2023 runaway show which featured hot-pink outfits.

Pictures of his attire were shared by Facebook page “Philippine Concerts” on Tuesday, where the post has earned 6,400 likes and love reactions, as well as 1,000 shares.

Sebastian’s photo was also posted by MTV where it garnered several quote retweets from Filipinos.

Some Filipinos, including supporters of presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo whose campaign color is pink, complimented his outfit.

“Tama behavior #LetLeniLead,” a Facebook user said.

“Bucky Barnes Kakampink Era,” quipped another online user, referring to Sebastian’s famous role as Captain America’s frenemy or the “Winter Soldier.”

Others poke fun at how supporters of Robredo’s rivals in the presidential race had previously commented when Valentino released a commercial featuring an all-pink collection.

“BaYArAn!” a Facebook user quipped.

“Winter Soldier bayaran! Chz,” another Filipino wrote in jest.

Last March, the Italian brand received hate from some supporters of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who associated the fashion collection’s color with Robredo despite being unrelated.

Her supporters, on the other hand, complimented it and used the opportunity to promote her candidacy.

Electoral bets in the Philippines usually associate themselves with certain colors in their campaign.

For Robredo, it is pink or fuschia. She previously said that pink was recently tagged as a color of activism, hence her campaign’s usage.

Marcos and another presidential bet, labor leader Leody De Guzman, on the other hand, use red in their campaigns.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso uses blue and white, while Sen. Manny Pacquiao consistently wears blue shirts with red elements.

Meanwhile, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli described pink “as a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism.”

He said that he used the color to “subvert” its cultural meanings, such as its association with girliness.