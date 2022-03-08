Italian luxury brand gets hate from prexy bet’s supporters due to pink-themed collection

A luxury brand earned the ire of some supporters of a presidential candidate due to its pink-themed new commercial.

Italian fashion brand Valentino released a video of its new collection called “Valentino Pink PP Collection” on social media on March 6.

Award-winning actress Zendaya was also the model featured in the commercial.

“Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom. Zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison’s latest collection, revealed today in Paris.” the post reads.

Its Facebook post garnered the most engagement.

As of writing, the video earned 101,000 views; 4,800 reactions and 285 comments.

In the comments section, some supporters of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio appeared to have taken offense with the pink theme of Valentino’s autumn/winter 2022 collection.

The outfits for this season were unveiled during the Paris Fashion Week.

“Kahit anong paninira niyo solid BBM (Marcos) pa din kami,” one Facebook user said with red and green emojis.

Others alleged Zendaya is meddling with Philippine politics.

“Solid BBM pa rin! Pati si Zendaya nakikielam sa problema ng Pinas!” one Facebook user said.

Some online users took the chance and expressed support for another presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

“#LeniWalangAatrasan” one user said with crying emojis.

One Facebook user took the time to explain why Filipinos are commenting on Valentino’s post to the brand’s followers.

“To all that must be confused with all the Filipino comments. For context: In the Philippines, pink is the color used by Presidential Candidate, Leni Robredo. I apologize on behalf of my fellow countrymen who are commenting things unrelated to the Valentino brand and turned the comment section to a circus. I know, they should be embarrassed!” the Facebook user said.

Electoral bets in the Philippines normally use different colors to represent themselves during the campaign season.

For the upcoming May polls, Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan chose the color pink and yellow green.

Robredo previously explained that pink was recently tagged as the color of activism.

The tandem of Marcos-Duterte, on the other hand, kicked off the campaign period with red and green as their official color banners.

Meanwhile, for, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli color pink has a different significant to the fashion brand.

The color was described as “as a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism” on the brand’s website.

The fashion house also collaborated with Pantone to create this specific shade of pink under the name “Pink PP.”